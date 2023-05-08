Pub celebrating after winning major award

Landlord Phillip Guy, Manager Aimee Evans and CAMRA Branch Chairman, Tim Cadwell pose with the award

The Stourbridge & Halesowen branch of CAMRA presented its Pub-of-the-Year award to the Swan in Amblecote on Wednesday, May 3, with the pub beating competition from a large number of real ale pubs in the region.

The Swan was originally known as the “Swan with Two Necks” and dates back to 1841 when it was owned by Richard Davies of Dudley.

It was later taken over by Joule’s of Stone in Staffordshire and passed to Mitchells & Butlers in 1968.

After being bought by Geoff Cook in 1985, the pub was acquired in 2021 by the Furious Pub Company, who also operate the Red Lion, further along Brettell Lane.

They undertook a complete refurbishment of the building and Phillip Guy reopened the pub in October 2021 and now offers a selection of real ales, niche lagers, wines and spirits, along with bar snacks.

Branch chairman Tim Cadwell presented the award to landlord Phillip Guy and manager Aimee Evans and praised the team at the Swan for the work they do.

He said: "Congratulations to Phil and Aimee and their team who have done an amazing job in transforming the pub and bringing it up-to-date.

"Despite being a well-liked pub before, it’s now become an accessible destination for many, not just real ale drinkers.

"The pub itself has a long history in the local area and is now a great addition, which reinforces Amblecote as a great day or night out for real ale.

"Winning the Pub-of-the-Year is not just the result of a vote, but is based on a judging process where branch volunteers visit each of the nominated pubs and score according to criteria such as beer quality, service, cleanliness and overall feel.

"We all know that the economic climate is very difficult for businesses, but pubs like the Swan appear to be thriving because what they are doing is being done so well”.

Phillip Guy, who is also landlord of Red Lion on the opposite side of the road, said: “We’re elated to have been presented with our award”.