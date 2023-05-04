Notification Settings

Tributes pour in for lifelong fan of Stourbridge FC who had 'cheeky smile' and 'good circle of friends'

By Paul Jenkins

Friends, family and football supporters have paid tribute to a lifelong fan of Stourbridge FC.

Stuart Young (Right) with his brother Steve

Stuart Young died on Tuesday from a brain tumour aged 54.

Stuart Young (middle) with his brothers Paul (L) and Steve (R)

Known as 'Newt,' he was a regular visitor to games at the club's War Memorial ground but was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July last year.

He underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy but had been in hospital and then end of life care since January

Members of the first team squad recently signed a Stourbridge shirt for him which is set to be displayed in the Glassboys' bar.

The shirt is now set to be displayed in the bar as a permanent memorial to him

His brother Steve said he loved his football and was passionate about supporting the team.

He said: "Stuart complained of headaches last year and it turned out to be a brain tumour which he bravely fought but we lost him this week.

"He had a lot of friends at the football club and it was a nice gesture by the players and management to sign the shirt – it meant a lot to him."

Club chairman Andy Pountney said: "Stuart was a popular figure at the club and a regular supporter on matchdays.

"He had a cheeky smile and a good circle of friends – football is a close knit community and we will all miss him."

