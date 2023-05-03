Daliso set to bring BGT fame to comedy stage

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda will headline Katie Fitzgerald's Fitz of Laughter Comedy Club on Friday night

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda is headlining at a comedy club in Stourbridge on Friday night, with a few tickets still available.

The Malawian got Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer in 2017 on the way to finishing third in the national talent contest overall.

He will take centre stage at Katie Fitzgerald’s on Friday night for the latest Fitz of Laughter Comedy Club at the venue in Enville Street, Wollaston.

Chaponda will be supported by two acts making waves on the comedy circuit.

Sarah Callaghan was named as “One to watch” by Time Out, while Dan Tiernan was winner of both BBC New Comedian of the Year and British Comedian of the Year in 2022.

Resident MC Wayne Beese will be on hosting duties.

He said: “Daliso shot to fame on BGT in 2017 and has racked up over 300 million views online since, as well as appearing on a number of TV and radio shows.

“He has a unique and hilarious viewpoint as an outsider on British life, and he is supported by two of the fastest rising acts on the circuit.

“All in all it promises to be another brilliant night at a venue that is fast gaining a reputation as one of the best small comedy rooms in the country.

“We’d urge people to get the last few tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.”

Over the past 12 months, the 100-seater club has hosted Jon Richardson, Joe Lycett, Joe Pasquale, Tom Stade, Troy Hawke and many more.