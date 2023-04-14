Stourbridge waste recycling site set to stay open longer during summer

The entranance to the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Stourbridge. Photo: Google.

Residents will have an extra two hours on Mondays to visit the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Stourbridge as, following the change of the clocks last month, the site has switched to its summer opening times.

It will now be open until 6pm on Monday evenings, with the final booking slot of the day at 5.40pm.

The later opening time will give residents an extra opportunity to visit the Birmingham Street site if they are unable to make the journey at the weekend.

The extended hours will run until the end of September, when the recycling centre will return to its usual winter opening hours.

Opening hours from Tuesday to Friday will remain the same at 8am-4pm.

Balvinder Heran, deputy chief executive of Dudley Council, said: "This extension to our Monday opening hours at the Household Waste Recycling Centre is all about convenience and meeting the needs of borough residents.

"Two extra hours will help people who can’t get to the site after a weekend clear-out to make a visit after work on a Monday.

"It will also improve capacity as we approach the time of year where many people have more green waste to recycle."

Bookings at the recycling centre must be made in advance using the quick and easy online system, which helps to reduce queues and traffic congestion around the site.

The pop-up tip in Dudley will also be open on the first and third Saturdays of each month for residents to dispose of their waste.