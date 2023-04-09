Stourbridge MP serves pints at beer and cider festival

Amy Bradley from Pop Up: Bradleys Bangers, landlady Aimee Evans, and Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb..

Punters at The Swan, Brettell Lane, had a surprise on Saturday when Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb pulled pints.

She said: "Fabulous couple of hours on Saturday being a volunteer barmaid at The Swan, Brettell Lane at their Sausage and Cider festival.

"Loved every minute of it. If you want something to do pop down it is still on today (Sunday) and tomorrow. Lovely pub, great beer garden, fabulous cider and dogs are allowed.

"I highly recommend the Hornblower Cider."