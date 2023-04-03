More West Midlands train delays after fault with level crossing barrier

West Midlands Railway said services would be running slower than usual due to a faulty barrier

Services on the line between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction have been forced to run at reduced speed after reports of the fault at one of the level crossings on the line near Langley Green at around 6pm on Monday.

It follows on from rail replacement bus services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton and reduced services in the region due to staff sickness in a signalling box.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said the level crossing issue was set to fixed and the service returned back to normal by 7pm.

The spokesman said: "Due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stourbridge Junction, trains have to run at reduced speed.

"Services will run at a reduced speed through Langley Green. Minor delays currently expected.