New vegan steak is just like the real thing

The new Striploin tastes just as good as a regular steak, according to our reporter James Vukmirovic

Having previously tried and enjoyed the vegan Rib burger at the restaurant, I was keen to try the new steak and see if if measures up in taste, texture and quality as a Sirloin steak would be at Hickory's or another steakhouse.

Before the opening night of the Steak Night event, which will run every Thursday, I was given the opportunity to try the Striploin, a 9oz steak, alongside chips, onion rings, a barbecued mushroom, beans and corn-on-the-cob.

The meal itself looks really impressive, with care taken around presentation to make it a proper steak dinner, and the smell of the different parts make a wonderful aroma and heighten the anticipation of the meal.

Pouring on the Jim Bean glaze sauce, I take one of the pre-cut pieces and take a bite, giving myself a few moments to chew and savour the flavour.

I'm not disappointed as the steak has a nice texture to it and looks like how a medium steak would look served in a high-quality restaurant, while also tasting nice and going well with the glaze sauce.

It was a 9oz steak, which doesn't seem like much, but it is very filling and, along with the excellent boston beans and well-cooked onion rings and chips, leave me feeling full and satisfied at the end of my meal.