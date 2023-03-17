Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New vegan steak is just like the real thing

By James VukmirovicStourbridgePublished:

The new steak menu at VGN Boulevard is something that is intriguing and worth giving a try.

The new Striploin tastes just as good as a regular steak, according to our reporter James Vukmirovic
The new Striploin tastes just as good as a regular steak, according to our reporter James Vukmirovic

Having previously tried and enjoyed the vegan Rib burger at the restaurant, I was keen to try the new steak and see if if measures up in taste, texture and quality as a Sirloin steak would be at Hickory's or another steakhouse.

Before the opening night of the Steak Night event, which will run every Thursday, I was given the opportunity to try the Striploin, a 9oz steak, alongside chips, onion rings, a barbecued mushroom, beans and corn-on-the-cob.

The meal itself looks really impressive, with care taken around presentation to make it a proper steak dinner, and the smell of the different parts make a wonderful aroma and heighten the anticipation of the meal.

Pouring on the Jim Bean glaze sauce, I take one of the pre-cut pieces and take a bite, giving myself a few moments to chew and savour the flavour.

I'm not disappointed as the steak has a nice texture to it and looks like how a medium steak would look served in a high-quality restaurant, while also tasting nice and going well with the glaze sauce.

It was a 9oz steak, which doesn't seem like much, but it is very filling and, along with the excellent boston beans and well-cooked onion rings and chips, leave me feeling full and satisfied at the end of my meal.

While I love a good steak and wouldn't want to give up a Sirloin steak, this is a very nice and really good alternative and something I would happily go back and try again.

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News