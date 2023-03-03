Pops and Neds heading to region for intimate event

Members of hit Stourbridge 90s indie bands Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and Pop Will Eat Itself are hosting a special intimate event for fans later this month. Pictured: Jonn Penney, of Ned's Atomic Dustbin, and Adam Mole, of Pop Will Eat Itself.

Jonn Penney, frontman of Ned’s, and Adam Mole, guitarist and keyboard player for the Poppies, will roll back the years at Stourbridge Town Hall on Saturday March 25.

The event, called Neds & Poppies – Show & Tell, will take place in the Wollaston Studio.

It will see special screenings of two long-form videos recorded in the 1990s, Nothing Is Cool by Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and Unspoilt By Progress by Pop Will Eat Itself.

After the intimate screenings, the pair will take part in a Q&A session hosted by Brum Radio’s Andrew Wagstaff where fans will be able to ask questions.

Kelly Martin, venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall, said: "The Neds and the Poppies are two of three iconic bands, along with The Wonder Stuff, who really put Stourbridge on the musical map in the 1990s.

"They’ve both appeared on Top of the Pops, played the biggest festivals, and performed all over the world.

"These films are a moment in time and, for the many faithful fans who still turn out for both bands when they play live, capture their best days of youth.

"Along with the opportunity afterwards to ask the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, this is an unmissable experience for fans of the bands."

The show starts at 7pm, with an interval in between the two films for refreshments, and tickets cost £15 in advance or £18 on the door.