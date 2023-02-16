Petition submitted to turn Wollaston rat-run into one way road

Councillor Cat Eccles and Community Campaigner Andrew Tromans

Residents on Firmstone Street have complained about the speed of drivers using the road to avoid traffic. Wollaston and Stourbridge Town Councillor Cat Eccles and community campaigner Andrew Tromans enlisted the help of residents to back their plan.

The petition has now been backed by nine households living on the small street in Wollaston.

Community campaigner Andrew Tromans said: "A number of residents raised concerns with Cllr Eccles and myself about Firmstone Street being used as a rat-run with vehicles travelling at inappropriate speeds. It was suggested that one possible solution would be to change the layout of the road to make it one way.

"In response, we surveyed residents to understand their views on the matter. Our consultation found that most locals support making Firmstone Street one-way or another measure that would help calm traffic son the street."

Councillor Cat Eccles added: "Firmstone Street has long been used as a cut through, but after a number of incidents residents want to see something done. In recent times several cars have been damaged by speeding cars and HGVs and a young child was even knocked down last summer. Thankfully they weren't badly hurt but I'd hate to hear of another similar incident.