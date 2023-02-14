Dudley house blaze which claimed lives of three dogs and hamster was started 'accidentally'

A total of 32 firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene at about 4.45pm on Monday at Spring Street in Wollescote.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the ground and first floor of the two-storey property.

The fire service confirmed that everyone was accounted for but three dogs and a hamster had died.

WMFS said the fire was believed to have started accidentally.

"Our first crew arrived within three minutes of being mobilised. At the height of the incident, six fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and 32 personnel were in attendance from stations including Stourbridge, Brierley Hill, Haden Cross, Dudley, Tipton and Woodgate Valley.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire, which extensively damaged the ground and first floor of the two-storey property.

"Our crews returned at 6am and 10am this morning to check there were no remaining hotspots.