Dudley house blaze which claimed lives of three dogs and hamster was started 'accidentally'

By Lisa O'Brien

A house blaze which claimed the lives of three dogs and a hamster in Stourbridge was started accidentally.

A total of 32 firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene at about 4.45pm on Monday at Spring Street in Wollescote.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the ground and first floor of the two-storey property.

The fire service confirmed that everyone was accounted for but three dogs and a hamster had died.

WMFS said the fire was believed to have started accidentally.

A statement from the fire service said: "At 4.45pm on Monday we were made aware of a house fire on Spring Street, Wollescote, Stourbridge.

"Our first crew arrived within three minutes of being mobilised. At the height of the incident, six fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and 32 personnel were in attendance from stations including Stourbridge, Brierley Hill, Haden Cross, Dudley, Tipton and Woodgate Valley.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the fire, which extensively damaged the ground and first floor of the two-storey property.

"All people were accounted for but, sadly, three dogs and a hamster were confirmed to have died. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

"Our crews returned at 6am and 10am this morning to check there were no remaining hotspots.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

