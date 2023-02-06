Passengers facing delays due to broken down train heading through Stourbridge

Traveller Helen Bale tweeted: "What's going on with the trains. Been stuck on the 6.54 from Kidderminster before Stourbridge for 40 minutes."
West Midlands Railway replied: "Apologies for the delay. There is a Chiltern Railways service which has developed a fault and blocked the line, this should be on the way again as soon as possible and we can continue with our trains which have been blocked behind on the line, including your one."
National Express West Midlands buses operating in the area are accepting rail passengers with tickets.
⚠️ Rail Ticket Acceptance ⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) February 6, 2023
Due to a broken down train 🚃 #Stourbridge
National Express are accepting train tickets on the following services
WA 4, 4H, 4M,
PN 7, 9, 10A, 12, 12A, 13, 13A, 14, 14A, 24, 28, X10
WB 12, 12A, 13, 13A, 74, 87, 89,
PB 8A/C, 101,