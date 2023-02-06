Notification Settings

Passengers facing delays due to broken down train heading through Stourbridge

By Deborah HardimanStourbridgePublished: Comments

Rail passengers at Stourbridge Junction are facing delays due to a broken down train.

Traveller Helen Bale tweeted: "What's going on with the trains. Been stuck on the 6.54 from Kidderminster before Stourbridge for 40 minutes."

West Midlands Railway replied: "Apologies for the delay. There is a Chiltern Railways service which has developed a fault and blocked the line, this should be on the way again as soon as possible and we can continue with our trains which have been blocked behind on the line, including your one."

National Express West Midlands buses operating in the area are accepting rail passengers with tickets.

