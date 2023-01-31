Notification Settings

Dudley Police "very worried" about missing Stourbridge man

By Adam SmithStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

Police are "very worried" about a man who has gone missing from Stourbridge.

Have you seen Christopher?
Dudley Police tweeted an appeal about Christopher who was last seen on Sunday.

They tweeted: "Have you seen Christopher who’s missing from #Stourbridge? The 37-year-old left home yesterday in his grey Renault Captur with registration number SL69 NKH.

"Christopher is wearing a black mac with a hood, a black snood, a grey thermal hat, light coloured jeans black boots and a brown jumper. He is 5ft 11ins tall. We are very worried about Christopher so please call us on 999 quoting log 3984 of 29/1 if you can help."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

