Dudley Police "very worried" about missing Stourbridge man

Dudley Police tweeted an appeal about Christopher who was last seen on Sunday.

They tweeted: "Have you seen Christopher who’s missing from #Stourbridge? The 37-year-old left home yesterday in his grey Renault Captur with registration number SL69 NKH.

"Christopher is wearing a black mac with a hood, a black snood, a grey thermal hat, light coloured jeans black boots and a brown jumper. He is 5ft 11ins tall. We are very worried about Christopher so please call us on 999 quoting log 3984 of 29/1 if you can help."