Gritting lorry rolls over near Aldi store - but driver is already back at work

The gritter rolled onto its side near the Aldi store in Thorns Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Google

Dudley Council confirmed the news after the vehicle was seen on its side – its contents spilled on the road – on Thorns Road, Stourbridge.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening with crews later clearing up the road – and then returning to grit the route – afterwards.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm at Dudley Council, said: “The driver was checked over by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospital treatment and was sent home. He returned to work Thursday.”

“There was no disruption to the service - our out of hours team removed the grit and cleaned up the road, and we sent another gritting team out to finish the route as it had not been completed at the time of the accident.

“I do not want this accident to detract from the fantastic work being done by our gritting teams.

“They have been out 10 nights in a row in freezing cold conditions, covering a total of 350 kilometres each night across 10 routes.