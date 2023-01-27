Stourbridge council home shut down after complaints over drugs and anti-social behaviour

Dudley Council had submitted an application to the courts for the three-month closure of a property on Norfolk Road in Wollaston.

It was granted at Walsall Magistrates’ Court on January 20.

The application was made after the council and police received numerous complaints of anti-social behaviour and drug related activity at the property.

The tenant and property had been targeted by known drug users, who had links to another property in Lion Street, Stourbridge, where police had previously secured a closure order for similar behaviours.

In the case of the Norfolk Road property, the council and police believe the tenant was coerced into leaving their property so it could be used as a drug den.

The closure order means no-one, including the current tenant, is able to access the property during this time.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, Dudley Council's cabinet member for housing and communities, said: "Through excellent joint-working between the council and police, we have taken swift action to take back this property before the situation escalated.

"The tenant, who we believe was forced out of their home, is being fully supported into alternative accommodation by the council.

"During the three-month closure, the council will be looking to reclaim possession of the property to permanently break ties with this kind of activity and put neighbours’ minds at rest.

"We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that any further displacement of these behaviours is disrupted."

Sergeant Ross Treacy, from West Midlands Police, said: "We have been working alongside residents to try and resolve ongoing issues which originate from the property in Lion Street, including anti-social behaviour.

"People living in the area had expressed concerns around people taking drugs and rough sleepers at that property.