Roads closed as crews battle blaze at Dudley factory site next to school

The video of the fire on Facebook shows the sheer amount of smoke flowing from the top of the building. Photo: Waj Aziz

There were road closures as six fire crews from across the Black Country battled the blaze at the derelict factory on the junction where Crabbes Street, Balds Lane and Careless Green meet in Lye on Saturday.

A video of the fire by a local resident showed lots of black smoke going up into the air and large flames flashing through the smoke, with the fire also being seen to take place next to Wollescote Primary School.

Fire crews from Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Haden Cross, Oldbury, Tipton and Woodgate Valley were called to the scene around 12.30pm on Saturday, with six pumps and around 30 firefighters in total in attendance to extinguish the blaze.

The roads around the area were closed off for safety, with West Midlands Fire Service tweeting to say that the closures on Balds Lane, Careless Green and Pearson Street would remain in place until Sunday.

The tweet at 4.14pm read: "WMFS have made really good progress at the Factory Fire on the junction of Crabbe Street and Pearson Road in Stourbridge.

"Road closures will remain in place until tomorrow for Balds Lane, Careless Green, and Pearson Street."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service confirmed that the fire has been extinguished at around 5.50pm, although crews had remained at the site to check for hotspots and to continue dampening down, with regular checks being done.

She said: "We were called to reports of a factory fire on Crabbes Lane at 12.30pm, with six crews from Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Haden Cross, Oldbury, Tipton and Woodgate Valley heading to the scene and the first arriving at 12.47pm.

"Six pumps and 30 firefighters in total were involved in putting out the fire, which was in a derelict building, with the fire causing damage to 50 per cent of the building.