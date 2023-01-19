Hotel and wedding venue in Kinver up for sale for £1.6 million

Dunsley Hall has gone on the market. Photo: Rightmove

Dunsley Hall is described as a "magnificient period hall with stunning grounds and views".

It has 11 "character" en-suite letting bedrooms and can cater for weddings and other functions.

The property has been listed for sale on Rightmove.

A post on the website says: "Whilst perhaps older in places, the original Hall is believe to be of 16th Century construction with various later additions and extensions.

"Of mostly two-storey construction, the original building is timber framed but now has an outer skin of brick and lies beneath a pitched tiled roof. The extensions lie to the side and rear.

"The Hall is set behind a car park whilst to the side are beautiful landscaped gardens including patio; feature pond and rose garden."