Hotel and wedding venue in Kinver up for sale for £1.6 million

By Lisa O'BrienStourbridgePublished:

A hotel and wedding venue in Kiver which dates back to the 16th century has gone on the market with an asking price of £1.6 million.

Dunsley Hall has gone on the market. Photo: Rightmove
Dunsley Hall is described as a "magnificient period hall with stunning grounds and views".

It has 11 "character" en-suite letting bedrooms and can cater for weddings and other functions.

Dunsley Hall has gone on the market. Photo: Rightmove
The property has been listed for sale on Rightmove.

A post on the website says: "Whilst perhaps older in places, the original Hall is believe to be of 16th Century construction with various later additions and extensions.

"Of mostly two-storey construction, the original building is timber framed but now has an outer skin of brick and lies beneath a pitched tiled roof. The extensions lie to the side and rear.

Dunsley Hall has gone on the market. Photo: Rightmove

"The Hall is set behind a car park whilst to the side are beautiful landscaped gardens including patio; feature pond and rose garden."

To view the listing visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/127314071#/

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

