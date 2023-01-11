New range of George the Railway Cat coming down the line

Supervisor Ian Tomlinson, Jo Thorpe from Olivia Mae Creations and station manager Simone Carter

The Stourbridge Junction moggy's charity merchandise is flying off the shelves so new products are being created.

Stourbridge Junction station manager Simone Carter teamed up with Wednesbury firm Little Mae Creations to sell calendars, mugs and coasters.

The knick-knacks all have either pictures of the popular cat or some of his social media sayings which has seen him whizz around the internet.

George's army of fans on social media have snapped up the products which has led to charities including the Samaritans, Brierley Hill Foodbank and Mary Stevens Hospice being given donations.

Jo Thorpe, from Little Mae Creations, revealed they are working on a new product line to feed George's fans insatiable appetite for his "branded merch".

She said: "Our George products have been selling brilliantly so we have been able to make donations to so many worthwhile causes.

"It really makes a difference to know our good work is making a difference to charities which are very local to Stourbridge Junction."

She added: "We are bringing out a new woolly hat and mugs with some of his favourite quotes on. We are also working on a new range of birthday cards."

So far more than £2,500 has been given to local charities and good causes.