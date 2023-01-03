Teenager with life-long health condition has her wish granted by charity to go on London shopping spree with YouTube stars

From left, Simon Minter, Hattie Cook, her sister Martha and Tobi Brown

Hattie Cook, from Stourbridge, became critically ill with a bowel condition at the age of 10.

In 2016, she contracted shingles, which resulted in a series of complications, including nerve damage to her digestive system which has caused her life-long bowel condition.

Hattie, who is now 16, has spent months on end in hospital, causing her to miss school and normal teenage activities – like shopping with her sister and best friend, Martha.

So when children’s charity Make-A-Wish UK granted her wish for a shopping spree in London from Kick Game, she was "over the moon".

The experience even featured a surprise appearance from Tobi Brown and Simon Minter from YouTube group, The Sidemen.

"I have to plan whole days around my condition," Hattie said.

Hattie in hospital

"It’s isolating. I missed my sister a lot – I missed my dad. It was frustrating, I felt very lonely.

"I wish people had more of an awareness of invisible illnesses, because they are so real. I’ve missed out on so many opportunities."

Tragedy struck once again in 2019 with the death of Hattie and Martha’s mother, who had been by Hattie’s side throughout gruelling years of treatment.

Russell’s Hall Hospital gastrointestinal nurse, Jemima Saunders, supported Hattie throughout her grief.

"She’s genuinely changed my life," said Hattie.

From left, Martha, Hattie and their dad Nigel

"She’s been my voice. When everyone was going prom dress shopping with their mums, Jemima took me prom dress shopping. She’s an amazing woman."

It was Jemima that referred Hattie to Make-A-Wish UK – a charity which grants life-changing wishes to critically ill children – in May last year.

"When told that she had been given a wish, and could wish for whatever she wanted, she screamed down the phone – she was over the moon," said Hattie's dad Nigel.

Hattie’s wish for a shopping spree was inspired by her determination to defy the constraints of her condition, allowing her to be a ‘normal teenager’ despite extraordinary challenges.

And last month, Hattie, Martha and Nigel, 50, made the trip from their home in Wollaston to London.

The first stop was a trip to Kick Game in Covent Garden for a private shopping experience, with an extra special surprise appearance from Tobi and Simon.

"I just remember screaming," said Martha.

Hattie in hospital

"The wish ended up being bigger than we imagined it to be," added Nigel.

"Tobi and Simon were brilliant and Kick Game were incredible. It was brilliant to see her so happy after such a long journey.

"It made me very proud – and it certainly would’ve made Hattie’s mum proud, too."

Tobi and Simon helped the sisters pick out a selection of shoes, including pairs for Jemima.

The total cost came to £5,359.90 generously donated free of charge by the Kick Game store, with the firm also matching the same amount in a cash donation to Make-A-Wish UK.

Beth Priddy, Hattie’s wish granter, said: "Kick Game have been phenomenal in helping us grant Hattie’s wish, and we really cannot thank them and the Sidemen enough.

"As Hattie’s story shows, a wish enables a critically ill child and their family to switch off from the endless worries that their condition brings.

"Hattie’s wish made her feel validated and recognised.

"The power of a wish is immeasurable and can completely change the child’s outlook on life – and we couldn’t have done this without the generous support of Kick Game."

Hattie added: "Every sick child deserves that one special moment.