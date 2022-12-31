Footballer Cody Fisher's teammates were with him on night he died as former clubs postpone match

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, just before midnight on Boxing Day

The gifted and talented 23-year-old was killed at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, which has since had its licence suspended, while out with his friends from Stratford Town FC.

Cody played for Stratford Town FC, Stourbridge Town and Bromsgrove Sporting and had been signed to Pro Vision sports management.

The team's match against Bromsgrove Sporting on Monday has now been cancelled in memory of Cody, and to give Stratford's players, some of whom were with him on the night he was killed, more time and support to come to terms with his death.

Bromsgrove Sporting tweeted: "Monday’s match against Stratford has been postponed. A request was made to the league by Stratford Town to postpone the match as their players, some of whom were with Cody on that night, will need more time and support to come to terms with what has happened.

"We at Sporting fully understand and support Stratford’s players feelings. Some things are more important than football."

Stratford Town FC tweeted: "As a mark of respect for Cody's family and friends and in recognition of the significant emotions within Stratford Town Football Club, especially from his playing colleagues and staff, Monday's game against Bromsgrove Sporting has been postponed."

Chairman of the club, Jed McCrory, said: "Stratford Town is overwhelmed with the support from all the non-league clubs that have contacted the club and I would like to thank the whole football fraternity for showing what football is about, up and down the country.

"We applaud them and thank them for their support in such a tragic time for everyone."

Mr McCrory also announced a new community initiative at the club in Cody's memory, to continue the good work that the Stratford Town footballer did.

The chairman said: "We will be setting up a Cody Fisher Community Fund associated with our Academy. This fund will be used for young adults to get coaching licenses to be able to coach kids in school like Cody did."

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder and a further four on suspicion of assisting an offender, two of whom have now been released on bail.