Police secure closure order for 'problem property' in Stourbridge

Dudley Police said officers had successfully applied for a closure order at a property in Lion Street, in the town's Old Quarter, which has been causing problems for people living in the area.

Residents had expressed concerns around people taking drugs and rough sleepers at the property.

The granting of the order means the tenant is unable to live there for the next three months.

It gives police power of entry and anyone who isn’t allowed to be there could be arrested.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the team said: "We have been working alongside residents to try and resolve ongoing issues which originate from a property in Lion Street, including anti-social behaviour.

"Residents have expressed concerns around people taking drugs and rough sleepers at the property.

"Working alongside Dudley Council, officers from our local Stourbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team secured a three-month closure order.

"This gives us power of entry and anyone who isn’t allowed to be there could be arrested.