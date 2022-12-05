Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stourbridge road to close for water leak repair

By Peter MadeleyStourbridgePublished:

Part of a Stourbridge road will close next week while a water leak is repaired.

The work will take place on Farmcroft Road, Wollescote, from Hob Green Road to Archer Croft.

It will start on December 12 from 8am and run until December 23.

A diversion will be in place via Hob Green Road, Walker Avenue and Carlton Avenue.

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News