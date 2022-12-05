Stourbridge road to close for water leak repair

The work will take place on Farmcroft Road, Wollescote, from Hob Green Road to Archer Croft.
Part of a Stourbridge road will close next week while a water leak is repaired.
The work will take place on Farmcroft Road, Wollescote, from Hob Green Road to Archer Croft.
It will start on December 12 from 8am and run until December 23.
