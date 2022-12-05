From his home town of Stourbridge to global social media, everyone is raving about Jude Bellingham

Winner - Jude Bellingham

The 19-year-old star is fondly remembered in the Black Country where he first played football for Stourbridge Juniors before being snapped up by Birmingham City FC's academy for their under-eight team.

Remembering his time with the Juniors, Bellingham has said: "When I look back at that early time in grassroots football I just think of the fun."

Stourbridge Juniors was set up by Jude's father, Mark Bellingham, who had a successful non-league career while also being a police officer, and Phil Wooldridge.

Jude began playing with Juniors aged four and had to be cajoled to enjoy the game which would make him famous.

Mr Wooldridge said: "It took a while, it wasn't just overnight, it was a matter of a few months."

But once he fell in love with the game there was no stopping Jude ,who told staff and fellow pupils at his Hagley Primary School he would play for England one day.

He was just 10-years-old when he made that bold prediction.

His former headteacher, Vanessa Payne, remembered him fondly.

She said: "Even then he had the aspiration to take his skill somewhere. He's left a legacy here of sportsmanship and ambition and trying to be the best you can be."

His year two teacher, Suzanne Shackleton, also remembered the polite side to the boy who would become a global star.

She said: “Really genuine. Really personable. Extremely courteous and polite. He was really dedicated to everything he did, not just his sport and football.

"Across all areas of the curriculum he was well-motivated and tried hard with everything he did.”

She added: “You’d see him every playtime, lunchtime, playing football out on the playground with his friends.”

Jude has not forgotten his roots, with several members of the current Stourbridge Juniors team receiving "good luck" and "keep going" notes from Bellingham.

Jude's family are in Qatar watching his exploits. Mum Denise, dad Mark and younger brother Jobe have been in the stands to see history being made.

Social media was flooded with posts about Bellingham's contribution to the Senegal match, and how mature he is for a teenager.

Bob Dunn posted: "When I was 19, I wrote my beloved Alfa Romeo off on Stourbridge ring road. All Jude Bellingham has done is be the best English player in the World Cup."

Two hours after producing the best midfield performance in the entire World Cup, Jude posted a poignant set of pictures on Instagram.

In one he is sitting alone on the pitch at the Al-Bayt Stadium, with a big smile and creating a "winner" sign with his hands.

He wrote: "Massive win. Into the quarters we go!!!"

And just like his time at Stourbridge Juniors he looks like he is have all the fun in the world.

However, this time the whole world is watching - just a few names of the people commenting on his photo proves that.

Massive win. Into the quarters we go!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/xdz401BhKz — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) December 4, 2022

His captain Jordan Henderson commented: "Different level" and former Wolves strike Rushian Hepburn-Murphy said: "Young King."

The hard-to-please former Manchester United captain Roy Keane lavished praise on Bellingham after the match, saying the Borussia Dortmund player "had everything" and had inspired the Three Lions to victory.