Car wrecked in blaze as fire crews issue parking reminder to drivers

Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Ham Lane, Stourbridge. Photo: @WMFSStourbridge

A crew from Stourbridge fire station responded at 9.16am on Friday to the incident in Ham Lane.

Fortunately, no-one was hurt as a result of the blaze which started in the engine compartment.

The fire was extinguished with a hose reel by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, before they left the scene at around 10.45am.

The road was temporarily closed while they were at the scene.

Stourbridge Fire Station shared photos of firefighters tackling the blaze on Twitter.

⚪️ White Watch ⚪️ have attended a 🚗 🔥 today on Ham Lane Stourbridge road is now back open. @WestMidsFire pic.twitter.com/jzXXF8Ip0N — Stourbridge Fire Station (@WMFSStourbridge) December 2, 2022

The fire station also shared a tweet asking people to be mindful when parking in narrow streets that emergency vehicles may need to access.