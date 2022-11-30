Come and take on the best at Dudley charity darts event

Bill Etheridge and Wayne Etheridge are looking forward to welcoming darts fans to a night of fun

Support Futures is holding An Afternoon of Darts at the Britannia Sports Bar, in Wollaston, Dudley, on Sunday, December 11, featuring current PDC world number 13 Joe Cullen and 2008 BDO World Darts champion Mark Webster.

The event will see the two players face off in an exhibition match, before those attending will have a chance to take on the two stars, as well as enjoy a two-course meal, signed prints with both players and a chance to bid on merchandise and take part in a Question and Answer session.

All funds raised from the event will help the charity, which encourages rehabilitation, education and employability of young people in the Black Country through the medium of sport.

Founder Bill Etheridge said the event was the latest in a series of bringing big sporting names to places which might not normally get to see them.

He said: "We organise events for charity all across the West Midlands and we've been given an opportunity to come up with some big names in Joe and Mark and take them to a new venue.

"Wayne Etheridge at the Britannia has done loads of these events before and suggested we team up, so the planning started from there and it's good to be able to bring our events to a venue like this."

Mr Etheridge said it was also a good way to spread the word about the charity and said that anyone who fancied a go at playing a world class darts player should come down and enjoy the afternoon.

He said: "Aspiring darters are extremely welcome and we've had youngsters come along to show their skills, but it's there for anyone who loves the games.

"I sometimes get up and play against the stars and it's an opportunity to get on the stage and play against superstars, so why not give it a go and seize the opportunity.

"I'll also say this, if anyone can beat Joe Cullen, I'll personally buy them at least one pint!"

Tickets to the event on Sunday, December 11, cost £40 per person or £375 for a table of 10 and can be bought by calling 01384 396291.