Stourbridge gets festive with big Christmas lights switch-on spectacular

By James VukmirovicStourbridgePublished: Last Updated: Comments

There was a festive feeling of fun in the air as a Black Country town switched on its Christmas lights.

Hundreds of people came out to Stourbridge to see the light switch-on
A large crowd brought festive cheer to Stourbridge on Saturday for the town’s big Christmas Lights switch-on.

Unusually the Grinch hit the button to turn on the lights at the event, which was also attended by the Deputy Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard.

The event ran throughout the day with entertainment from choirs, musicians, dance groups and local bands.

There was also a Christmas craft and food market as well as children’s fairground rides in the town.

The Grinch was the star of the show and helped to switch the lights on

Councillor Goddard said: "It was fantastic to see so many people turn out and enjoy the festive fun in Stourbridge as the town lit up for Christmas."

The festive spirit will keep growing in Dudley borough next week when both Dudley and Brierley Hill light up their decorations on Saturday, December 3.

The events will feature live entertainment, Christmas markets and pantomimes.

Free car parking is available on Dudley Council-operated car parks at both events.

For car park locations, go to maps.dudley.gov.uk/custom/parking.asp.

