Ukrainian family's tribute to British war dead

The Petrunia family laying a cross at the war memorial in Enville: Dima, 16, Sasha, eight and mother Kateryna

Kateryna Petrunia took her children Dima, 16, and Sasha, eight, to the Remembrance service at Enville, near Stourbridge.

They laid a cross at the village's cenotaph in honour of those the British forces personnel who gave their lives for their country.

The family, originally from the Ukrainian town of Bakhmach, have been living in a cottage on the Enville estate since arriving shortly after the Russian invasion of their homeland in February.

Kateryna said she wanted to pay her respects the British soldiers because it was their sacrifices that meant children in the UK could enjoy the sort of lives that she wanted for her family.

"You know, war is very scary, it touched every Ukrainian," she said.

"Some woke up to the explosions, like my family. And some will never wake up again. It hurts me a lot."

Kateryna said she was relieved her children could now live in safety, but said thoughts about her homeland were never far away.

She said her cousin was fighting the war effort, as were many friends of hers.

"We are sincerely grateful to the English people for their help and support," she said.

"But my thoughts are always with Ukraine and its people. A brave, courageous, invincible people. Now my cousin is defending our Motherland. And many more men I know are fighting. I pray for them every moment.

"I decided to pay my respects to the fallen British soldiers because it is a close event for me. Because thanks to them, British children grow up under a peaceful sky."

She said she had high hopes that peace would soon return to her home country.