Dudley road closed due to burst water main

A road in Stourbridge has been closed this morning after a water main on the route burst.
The Broadway is currently closed to all drivers due to the incident opposite Gig Mill Primary School.
Severn Trent contractors are aware and are working to repair the issue.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes.