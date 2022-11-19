Notification Settings

Dudley road closed due to burst water main

By Eleanor Lawson

A road in Stourbridge has been closed this morning after a water main on the route burst.

The Broadway has been closed due to a burst water main. Photo: Google.
The Broadway is currently closed to all drivers due to the incident opposite Gig Mill Primary School.

Severn Trent contractors are aware and are working to repair the issue.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes.

