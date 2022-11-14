Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men arrested after stabbing in Lye are released as police continue investigations

By Lisa O'BrienStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of affray after a stabbing in Lye have been released under investigation as police inquiries continue.

Attwood Street, Lye. Photo: Google
Attwood Street, Lye. Photo: Google

A man suffered stab wounds while another man was also injured during the disorder in Attwood Street.

Police were called to the scene just after 4.20pm on Friday, November 11.

They found a 21-year-old with leg injuries and a 27-year-old with stab wounds.

Both men were arrested and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating following disorder in Attwood Street, Lye, at just after 4.20pm on Friday.

"A 21-year-old man suffered leg injuries and a 27-year-old man sustained stab wounds.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via live chat on our website and quote log 2886 of November 11."

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News