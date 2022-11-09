Notification Settings

Delight for keepers as giant bald eagle is found after escape over M54

By David Tooley

A bald eagle called Cremorne that got spooked and flew off around the M54 in Shropshire has been found, a zoo park says.

Picture: West Mercia Police
Picture: West Mercia Police

Police and keepers at WILD Zoological Park based at Bobbington, Halfpenny Green, launched a bird hunt on Tuesday after the massive eagle got spooked during an exercise session.

"Update, she's found!" said an excited spokesman on Facebook.

The three-foot tall bird, with a wingspan of seven feet, had been wearing a GPS tracking unit. But the battery was faulty and failed after a matter of hours, keepers said. She was spotted flying around Shifnal and surrounding areas yesterday.

People had been warned not to approach the bird or try and feed it if they see it.

Keepers have been asked to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

