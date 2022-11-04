Stourbridge Rugby club rebuilds bonfire with community donations after arson attack

Stourbridge Rugby Club chairman, Miles Edge, received a call from a neighbouring farm at 1.30am on Friday morning, telling him that the club's bonfire was engulfed in flames.
While it was a frustrating setback for the club's bonfire night on Friday evening, the local community has rallied around the club with fresh donations of pallets and wood.
Miles said: "It was a huge, huge bonfire. It took eight people half a day to build it."
Instead of feeling defeated, the club put out an appeal for new pallets, and has been inundated with "non-stop" donations.
"We said 'sod it, we'll rebuild it'," Miles said, "and ever since 7am we've had non-stop calls offering us wood.
"We're building it now, and if you hadn't seen it before, you wouldn't know what had happened."
The club shared its appeal with the phrase: "We will not be defeated."
Gates open for the fireworks and bonfire event tonight at Stourton Park at 6pm, with fireworks at 7.30pm.