Stourbridge Rugby club rebuilds bonfire with community donations after arson attack

By Eleanor LawsonStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

An arson attack has destroyed a rugby club's bonfire less than 24 hours before their planned bonfire night.

The arson attack

Stourbridge Rugby Club chairman, Miles Edge, received a call from a neighbouring farm at 1.30am on Friday morning, telling him that the club's bonfire was engulfed in flames.

While it was a frustrating setback for the club's bonfire night on Friday evening, the local community has rallied around the club with fresh donations of pallets and wood.

Miles said: "It was a huge, huge bonfire. It took eight people half a day to build it."

Instead of feeling defeated, the club put out an appeal for new pallets, and has been inundated with "non-stop" donations.

"We said 'sod it, we'll rebuild it'," Miles said, "and ever since 7am we've had non-stop calls offering us wood.

"We're building it now, and if you hadn't seen it before, you wouldn't know what had happened."

Building the first bonfire, before the arson attack

The club shared its appeal with the phrase: "We will not be defeated."

Gates open for the fireworks and bonfire event tonight at Stourton Park at 6pm, with fireworks at 7.30pm.

