New show homes being unveiled in Stourbridge this weekend

By John CorserStourbridgePublished: Comments

Property seekers on the hunt for their dream home in Stourbridge are invited to join Taylor Wimpey at their Titan Wharf development this weekend.

PLots 75-82 at Titan Wharf
Three new show homes will be unveiled at the canalside development off Old Wharf Road, Amblecote.

The event, which is taking place on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday will enable prospective buyers to see the layout of the Huxford, the Braxton and the Gosford house types and put any questions they may have to the sales team.

The Braxton house type is a three-bedroom, three-story home.

The Gosford is a three-bedroom home and the Huxford is a four-bedroom, detached home.

Titan Wharf will have a canalside path for all to enjoy.

Carl Cooke, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands said: “We understand the importance for people to be able to picture themselves in a new home before they commit to buying, so we’re delighted to be opening our new show homes at Titan Wharf. I’d encourage anyone who is interested in moving to a new home in a thriving community with great access get in touch with us to book an appointment to visit.”

Titan Wharf also include one and two-bedroom apartments. The homes start from £215,000.

To find out more information about Taylor Wimpey’s Titan Wharf development or to book an appointment, visit taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/stourbridge/titan-wharf or call 01384 880816.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

