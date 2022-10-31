New show homes being unveiled in Stourbridge this weekend

PLots 75-82 at Titan Wharf

Three new show homes will be unveiled at the canalside development off Old Wharf Road, Amblecote.

The event, which is taking place on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday will enable prospective buyers to see the layout of the Huxford, the Braxton and the Gosford house types and put any questions they may have to the sales team.

The Braxton house type is a three-bedroom, three-story home.

The Gosford is a three-bedroom home and the Huxford is a four-bedroom, detached home.

Titan Wharf will have a canalside path for all to enjoy.

Carl Cooke, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands said: “We understand the importance for people to be able to picture themselves in a new home before they commit to buying, so we’re delighted to be opening our new show homes at Titan Wharf. I’d encourage anyone who is interested in moving to a new home in a thriving community with great access get in touch with us to book an appointment to visit.”

Titan Wharf also include one and two-bedroom apartments. The homes start from £215,000.