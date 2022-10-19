Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenage boy in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Lye

By Sunil MiddaStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

A teenager has been taken to hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service
West Midlands Ambulance Service

The teen was found in a serious condition by ambulance staff on Dudley Road, Lye, on Tuesday at 8pm.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene, where the teenage boy was given trauma care to stabilise his serious injuries before he was taken on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further emergency treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a motorcyclist, a teenage boy, in a serious condition.

"The team worked together to administer trauma care to the teenager to stabilise his serious injuries before he was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency treatment.”

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Brierley Hill
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News