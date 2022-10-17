Meet up of 45 canal boats and vintage cars for special day of fun

Barry Johnson aboard 'White Locks', enjoying Stourbridge Navigation Trust's open weekend.

Canal enthusiasts flocked to the event at the Bonded Warehouse in Canal Street, and along the Stourbridge Town Arm of the canal for plenty of fun.

As well as the rally of around 45 boats, there was a funfair, craft stalls, a real ale bar, and a display of vintage vehicles.

Kerri Williams enjoying Stourbridge Navigation Trust's open weekend. Neil Thomas cooks his lunch in the steam engine fire. John Humphries and his 1936 Wolseley. There was plenty of fun at Stourbridge Navigation Trust's open weekend.

There were around 22 vintage cars on display on both days, including a road wagon, while vintage ice cream vans kept guests refreshed.

Beaming stallholders also engaged with the public, showcasing the best of local business.

Stalls included Baked by Chloe – run by a 20-year-old baker based in Dudley – and Elle & Kate Bows, selling colourful handmade hair bows.

Also in attendance was Salvaged with Style, which makes unique pieces out of upcycled products, and Chasing the Boats, with puzzles and calendars showcasing the work of waterway photographer, Kev Maslin.

It makes a welcome return for the free event after a two year break due to the pandemic.

Manager of the Trust, Heidi Barratt, said: "It's been fantastic, a great event. Everyone's happy and we've had good weather.

"It's lovely to have it back after the pandemic and all the stallholders are really happy."