Delays following crash involving bus and car in Stourbridge

The crash on Grange Road, Stourbridge has caused congestion on the route.
The National Express West Midlands bus service 7 has been diverted as a result of the crash.
The NX West Midlands bus service 7 towards Merry Hill, and towards Stourbridge has been affected.
⚠️Service Disruption ⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) October 13, 2022
Due to a road traffic incident Grange Road and Grange Lane effected
🚌 7
Towards merry Hill
Chawn Hill, Ham Lane
Toward Stourbridge
Chawn Hill
Please allow extra time for travel
Drivers have been told to expect delays and congestion along the route.