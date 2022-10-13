Notification Settings

Delays following crash involving bus and car in Stourbridge

By Sunil Midda

A crash involving a car and a bus is causing delays in Stourbridge, with bus routes diverted.

The collision has caused congestion on the route (stock image of a bus).

The crash on Grange Road, Stourbridge has caused congestion on the route.

The National Express West Midlands bus service 7 has been diverted as a result of the crash.

The NX West Midlands bus service 7 towards Merry Hill, and towards Stourbridge has been affected.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and congestion along the route.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

