Closing date announced for Stourbridge’s branch of NatWest

Natwest in Stourbridge

The bank will be shutting the branch located in the High Street on February 8, 2023.

It says counter transactions have decreased and online banking has become popular.

A leaflet informing customers of why the decision was taken says: "With the ease of mobile and online banking fewer people are coming into the bank.

"This means we’ve had to make some tough choices about which can stay open.

"So, we want to make sure that we keep the branches people are using most.

"Average counter transactions reduced by 64 per cent between January 2019 and January 2022.

"We completely understand that online banking isn’t right for everyone. Sometimes you want to chat things through with someone.

"We promise that you’ll still be able to talk to one of our team either on the phone, by video or in one of our other branches.

"We’re also here for anyone who’d like help in getting started with online banking or our app.

"As well as short, easy-to-follow how to videos, we run online classes over Zoom.

"You’ll find everything you need to know on our website natwest.com/onlinebanking."