Stourbridge charity shop need volunteers who are cool for cats

Stourbridge is cool for cats

Cats Protection’s Stourbridge needs to raise vital funds to support cats and kittens in the surrounding areas.

Shop volunteers act as a public face for the charity and will create window dressing, merchandising as well as transporting stock and providing customer service.

The Lower High Street shop supports the work of the Stourbridge, Dudley and Wyre Forest Branch of Cats Protection, which gives homeless cats and kittens a second chance by finding them loving homes; as well as providing support for cat owners through subsided neutering and microchipping.

Shop manager Tessa Worthington said: “We are keen to attract cat-loving volunteers to join a shop team where there is always lots to do and no two days are ever the same.

"We're looking for friendly and enthusiastic volunteers who want to gain customer service skills and help raise vital funds for cats and kittens in care.”