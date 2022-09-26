Parking deal for Stourbridge Town Hall visitors reinstated by Tesco, councillor says

Stourbridge Councillor Mohammed Hanif, Andrew Tromans community campaigner and Lou Pardoe, local resident, backed the campaign

The Tesco Extra branch, on Bell Street in Stourbridge, allowed people attending Stourbridge Town Hall to use the car park in a goodwill agreement.

The car parking update. Photo: Councillor Cat Eccles

Visitors could stay for two hours, initially three, but could often stay for the duration of the show they were attending as long as they told the store.

However it was revealed earlier this year the arrangement had come to an end, with supermarket chiefs citing customers not being able to find spaces.

But now a councillor has revealed the agreement is back on after more than 1,000 people in the town signed a petition against the branch's decision – with a four-hour stay being introduced between 6pm and 11pm.

Councillor Cat Eccles, who represents the Wollaston and Stourbridge Town Ward, said on social media: "Fantastic news for the community! Tesco Stourbridge have agreed to re-instate free parking for Town Hall visitors in the evenings.

"Over 1000 local people signed a petition asking Tesco to reconsider, and they heard us! As well as a varied schedule of shows, the Town Hall hosts a number of local groups and societies who have struggled to find alternative parking. A big win for everyone."

People using the car park can usually use it for more than two hours for free since 2015 and before that for three hours. The supermarket was built on the site of a former multi-storey car park which was demolished to make way for it.

A spokesman for Tesco previously said shoppers at the store had found it "difficult to find parking spaces".