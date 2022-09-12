Police investigate building following gunshots and find suspected cannabis farm

Just before 9am on Sunday police were called to Pearson Street in Lye, Stourbridge, to reports of gunshots and damage being caused to a window.
Police searched the property and found what is believed to be 75 cannabis plants, which have been seized ahead of forensic testing.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called just before 9am yesterday (Sunday) to Pearson Street in Lye, Stourbridge, following reports of shots being fired and damage to a window. No injuries were reported.
"On searching the premises, officers found about 75 suspected cannabis plants which were seized and will be destroyed after being forensically tested.
"Enquiries continue and anyone with information can Live Chat us at WMPOnline or call 101 quoting log 1024 of 11/09."