Fundraising auction to sculpt support for Stourbridge Glass Museum

Stourbridge Glass Museum

Owned and managed by the British Glass Foundation charity, the museum relies on the goodwill of visitors and support from bodies such as the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Under the museum’s Something Old for Something New scheme, second hand glass pieces are to be auctioned free of charge without reserve in October by Foundation trustee Will Farmer, who is also a director at Fieldings Auctioneers.

The pieces will be displayed ahead of the sale at the museum, which is particularly keen to receive pieces that have an interesting back-story.

Among the items donated so far are a glass candle holder in the form of a Vauxhall Astra, commissioned in memory of a man killed in a road accident, and an abstract sculpture, whose creation was shaped by the commotion caused when a cow escaped from a nearby abattoir. Both were donated by glass artist Ian Pearson.

A piece donated by glass artist Ian Pearson

Graham Knowles, chairman of the British Glass Foundation, said the auction was a novel way of giving unwanted items a new lease of life while supporting a good cause.

He said: “Something Old for Something New has the potential to raise vital funds for the museum, which now makes a significant contribution to both local heritage and tourism.

"The scheme is also a great way of collating and studying glass art and fits well with our mission to showcase glass art in all its forms.

“If you’re a glass artist or even a member of the public and have a piece of glass art tucked away in your studio or attic that you would like to see put to new use, please consider donating it to the museum for the auction. And if it has an interesting history, so much the better."

Will Farmer, who also appears on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow as a glass expert, was expecting to see a range of fascinating art.

He said: “When you put out an appeal like this, it never fails to amaze me some of the items that come out of storage.

"There is bound to be lots of interest and it’s a fantastic way of making art become a force for good in the community.

"It also potentially means that lots of hidden pieces will be put on display and cherished by new owners, supporting our work to encourage more people to celebrate and enjoy glass art.

“I appeal to anyone who has a piece of glass art they no longer want to get in touch."

Items should be delivered to Fieldings Auctioneers in Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge, or Stourbridge Glass Museum before September 30 for auction on October 21.