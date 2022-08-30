Notification Settings

Train services reduced due to fault between Stourbridge and Rowley Regis

Stourbridge

Trains services have been reduced due to a signalling fault between Stourbridge Junction and Rowley Regis this morning.

Train services are reduced this morning due to a fault

Services running through these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 9:30am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident."

