Van rolls onto its side in dramatic crash with car outside Stourbridge Premier Inn

By David StubbingsStourbridgePublished:

A van ended up on its side in the middle of the road after colliding with a car outside a hotel in the early hours of Sunday.

The van ended up on its side after colliding with a car outside Premier Inn in Stourbridge. Photo: @WMFSStourbridge
The van ended up on its side after colliding with a car outside Premier Inn in Stourbridge. Photo: @WMFSStourbridge

The two vehicles crashed outside the Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre restaurant on Birmingham Street, Stourbridge, at around 1am, leaving the van stranded and the car in a hedge.

Fire crews from Stourbridge and Brierley Hill were called to the scene at 1.16am, along with officers from West Midlands Police and medics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said nobody was trapped in the vehicles, with everyone managing to get out before fire crews arrives, while there were "no siginifcant injuries reported".



The van could be seen with 'Premier' branding on it, while the blue Audi collided with a telegraph pole and lamppost before coming to rest in the hedge.

Photos from the scene showed the Audi with its boot and bonnet up.

The car crashed into a lamppost and telegraph pole before stopping in a hedge. Photo: @WMFSStourbridge

Stourbridge Fire Station tweeted: "Busy night for White Watch including this RTC. Working closely with @WMPolice @OFFICIALWMAS. A reminder to drive safely and observe speed restrictions. Drive safely everyone."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called about a crash at 1:15am on Sunday 7 August on Birmingham Street, Stourbridge between a car and a van. The investigation is ongoing."









