Motorcyclists ride in memory of Ryan Passey five years after nightclub killing

Motorcyclists taking part in Ride for Ryan, in memory of Ryan Passey, on the ring road at Stourbridge

The sun blazed down on the crowd who came out to celebrate the life of the 24-year-old footballer, who was stabbed to death while out with friends at a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017.

Riders set off from The Widders, on Barrack Lane in Cradley, towards Stourbridge High Street, where they went past the former Chicago’s nightclub where Ryan was killed. They also completed five laps of the Halesowen ring road to mark five years since Ryan's death, beeping their horns as they went.

After arriving at their destination, Quatt Bike Café in Bridgnorth, everyone then returned to The Widders for a fun day which included a DJ, a bouncy castle and live music. Donations were to be collected along the way.

It was particularly special for the community as it has been three years since the last Ride for Ryan due to the pandemic.

Ryan's mother, Gillian Taylor, said: "Last time it was tremendous and this time I think it's even better. It's a lovely turnout - it's quite overwhelming.

"There are people who, because of this event, they've gone out and bought a bike.

"John Hill (from The Widders) organised this, we've been friends with him for years and Ade used to work with him and he does a lot of charity events for other people as well.

"He just thought it'd be a nice gesture because we were trying to raise some money for the court costs and everything - but it's not all about that now. It's about the memory of Ryan.

"In the pandemic, it all stopped, we couldn't do anything, but his memory's always there. I don't have to do anything, for me anyway, to remember him.

"It does upset me actually, I do get really overwhelmed how many people turn up.

"It's not really going to help us, it's going to help the next person. We just want to create the awareness of the justice system and how it's failed us. It's for the next family, to help them more so than us.

"Nothing we do is going to bring him back."

Ryan Passey

Ride for Ryan started in 2018 in memory of the footballer who was stabbed to death on August 6, 2017, during a dance floor brawl in Chicago's.

Six months later a trial lasting eight days took place at Birmingham Crown Court.

The jury heard that Kobe Murray, who was 19 at the time, admit to stabbing unarmed Ryan through the heart with a flick knife.

Murray told the court the stabbing was an "accident" and that he had acted in self-defence while holding a weapon he had taken from a friend.

Despite the trial exposing how he had lied to police, he walked free from court after being acquitted of both murder and manslaughter.

The verdict shocked Ryan's devastated family and friends, and sparked a campaign for justice that goes on to the day.

The past 12 months has seen a number of significant developments in their battle.

After pushing for more than a year, the campaign succeeded in getting West Midlands Police to agree to an independent review into the initial investigation of Ryan's death.

A plaque in memory of Ryan was unveiled at the former Chicago's nightclub in Stourbridge in 2019

The review, which is being handled by West Yorkshire Police, is ongoing, and an update is expected in the coming weeks.

Another significant move saw Ryan's family win a civil case against Kobe Murray, who is now known as Kareem Gayle, after they pursued legal action claiming the 24-year-old had been unlawfully killed.

A judge at Liverpool Civil and Family Court agreed, and awarded almost £10,000 in damages, and also ruled the defendant must pay more than £12,000 in court costs.

The family has recently contacted the High Court to instruct court bailiffs to collect the damages.

The family also recently hit a milestone in their bid for greater support to victims in serious crime cases where an acquittal verdict is given.