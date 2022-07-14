Information appeal after disorder breaks out on high street

The disorder took place on Lye Street on Tuesday evening. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to reports of the disorder on Lye High Street at around 9pm, with as many as 20 men believed to be involved.

The men left the scene as soon as officers arrived, with an allegation of assault being made.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, but she was released later with no further action required.

The force has now issued the appeal for help with identifying the people responsible.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of disorder involving around 20 men on Lye High Street around 9pm yesterday (13 July).

"The men dispersed once officers arrived and there was an allegation of assault.

"We arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, she was later released with no further action.