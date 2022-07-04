Author and adventurer John Sparry will recount his adventures in Stourbridge

John Sparry

An Evening with John Sparry and his Relics will include stories and anecdotes from the author's many adventures in the Black Country.

Simon Meddings, from General Office, said: "Raconteur, historian, jazz musician, bookseller and writer, John Sparry will be entertaining us with this moving feast of a talk surrounding interesting objects which he has acquired on his travels,

"Included in this collection is what he claims is the oldest piece of Sunlight soap in the Black Country! Stories behind the objects and the people associated with their history will bring his collection to life in this eclectic assemblage of John’s unique reminiscences."

He added: "John's famous bookshop in Wall Heath is a well-known meeting place for inquisitive minds and his books Notable People, They All Were. and Crazy Rhythm will be also on sale during the evening."

The talk starts at 7pm on Wednesday, July 20 and tickets are £9.75 and can be booked online at www.generaloffice.co.uk.