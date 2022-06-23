Shaun the Sheep used in new campaign to reduce household waste

Kath Tunnicliffe is urging people to use the right bin

Volunteers from the Garden Organic charity will be on hand for advice about reducing waste at Kinver's monthly market on Saturday.

They are supporting the council-run Waste Savvy Staffs campaign, which seeks to reduce the amount of material being sent to landfill.

Charity co-ordinator Rob Whitehouse said very simple things, such as knowing which bin to put the waste in, could make a big difference.

But he said it was not just about recycling.

"We're also encouraging people to look at ways of reducing items, producing less waste, and composting," he said.

Mr Whitehouse said the volunteers would be handing out leaflets and offering tips.

"It is often about getting people to start just by doing the simple things," he said.

"A lot of people want to start composting, but don't know what type of bin they need.

"If you have got just a compost heap in the garden, you don't want to be leaving out meat and things like that, as that will attract rats.

"Our volunteers will offer advice on how to avoid problems like that."