Health Secretary backs Stourbridge MP demand for more NHS face-to-face appointments

Suzanne Webb raising the issue in Parliament

The MP raised the issue of face-to-face GP appointments in Parliament after 90 per cent of respondents in a local survey wanted them.

The MP's survey into local GP services received 600 responses with 90 per cent of respondents saying more face-to-face appointments were ‘important’ or ‘very important’.

Over 95 per cent said improving the booking system for appointments was ‘important’ or ‘very important’.

The MP asked Health Secretary Sajid Javid MP: "Does he agree that when it comes to accessing primary care services, the Government has given GPs the support and guidance that they need and that GPs must now make every effort to see our constituents face to face, which is what they expect?

"What more can be done to support GP practices to make their processes more efficient for patient access to test results and blood tests and for booking appointments?"

Mr Javid said: “I agree with my honourable friend and am incredibly grateful, as she is, for the huge contribution of GPs during the pandemic in helping to deliver the largest vaccination programme that the NHS has ever seen.

"Because of the pandemic, we also provided record support to GPs that helped to cut bureaucracy, helped them to share their workload and helped clinicians to give even more support to patients.

"We are starting to see the results of that, with face-to-face appointments going up -we would like to see them go up much further. We would also like to see increases in appointments, including for access to blood tests."

Face-to-face appointments dropped massively during the pandemic and have yet to reach levels approaching before Covid-19.

Mrs Webb added: "Stourbridge residents have been loud and clear on this issue – they want to be able to book to see their GP face-to-face.

"It is great news that the rate of face-to-face appointments is going up but we need further improvement locally. My survey was clear about that and I stand ready to work with our GP surgeries and with ministers to help ensure this happens for local patients, if that’s what they want."