New murder charge as investigation into man shot dead at house continues

Scott Garrington has been charged with several offences linked to the death of John Jones on February 25 on Caslon Crescent

Scott Garrington from Wollaston has been charged with murder, attempted murder and perverting the course of justice after the death of John Jones on February 25.

Mr Jones was shot and died at the scene at Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on February 25 alongside another man who was stabbed, but successfully discharged from hospital after treatment.

The 51-year-old has been remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Five other people previously charged in connection with the death will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 6.

