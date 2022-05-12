Stourbridge shuttle services resumes after being forced out of action

The Stourbridge Shuttle runs to and from Stourbridge Town Station and Stourbridge Junction Station

The service, considered to be the shortest branch line in Europe and three quarters of a mile long, makes roughly 214 trips every weekday.

It runs to and from Stourbridge Town Station and Stourbridge Junction Station but was taken out of service on May 6 before turning on Thursday.

A statement from Pre Metro Operations, which operates the service, said: "The shuttle has now returned to service. Thank you to Network Rail for their great work and to our passengers for their patience and continued support."

The shuttle was previously out of service between March 30 to April 22. The service runs every 10 minutes linking Stourbridge Town with Stourbridge Junction.