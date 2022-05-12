Notification Settings

Stourbridge shuttle services resumes after being forced out of action

By Thomas Parkes

Stourbridge's shuttle service has restarted after being taken out of action due to ongoing track repairs and potential vehicle defects.

The Stourbridge Shuttle runs to and from Stourbridge Town Station and Stourbridge Junction Station


The service, considered to be the shortest branch line in Europe and three quarters of a mile long, makes roughly 214 trips every weekday.

It runs to and from Stourbridge Town Station and Stourbridge Junction Station but was taken out of service on May 6 before turning on Thursday.

A statement from Pre Metro Operations, which operates the service, said: "The shuttle has now returned to service. Thank you to Network Rail for their great work and to our passengers for their patience and continued support."

The shuttle was previously out of service between March 30 to April 22. The service runs every 10 minutes linking Stourbridge Town with Stourbridge Junction.

Journey time for the service is only three minutes and the railcars are powered by liquid petroleum gas, a first on the UK railway network.

By Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

