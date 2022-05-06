Arrests made and violence reported amid police incident in Lye

Forensics at scene of incident in Lye. Photo: Ryan Underwood

The police incident in Cross Walks, that broke out at about 3.20pm, resulted in the diversion of all bus services through Lye yesterday.

It has been reported than the cause of the diversion is violence which broke out in the area which saw weapons used.

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said yesterday evening: “The diversion on the service 7 at Cross Walks, Lye is likely to continue for a while yet, this is due to a police incident.”

The incident has resulted in a diversion at Cross Walks, causing service 7 at Cross Walks to be diverted, with the last update coming at 6:30pm.

A resident shared on social media: “Cemetery Road by the Registry Office is taped off with Police car blocking.”

There were also unconfirmed reports of a gun being spotted during the incident.

West Midlands Police said two men had been arrested over the disorder and there would be extra patrols in the area.