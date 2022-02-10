Go-ahead for ex-Stourbridge care facility to become council homes

CGI of how the development would look

Dudley Council has been granted planning permission to convert New Swinford Hall into 18 apartments with either one or two bedrooms.

The hall was previously used by the council to provide stepdown accommodation for people well enough to leave hospital but not well enough to return home.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member for housing and community services, said: "As we continue our efforts to provide affordable homes in our borough, we need to explore every option available to us.

"New Swinford Hall has been out of use for some time and although it was no longer suitable for its previous use, it does provide a perfect opportunity for housing.

"We are able to repurpose an existing council building, which not only reduces the build costs for the council but also offers carbon savings.

"This is about making the best use of every asset we have available to us and providing much-needed homes for people in our borough.

"We’ve seen other examples where this has worked really well, including the redevelopment of the former Mount Pleasant Junior School in Coseley."

The new homes will be built within the existing shell of the building and the exterior given a modern makeover.